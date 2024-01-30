Exclusive: Riya Verma joins the post leap cast of Rabb Se Hai Dua

Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua is taking a generation leap soon. As we know, popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been roped in to play the role of Subhan, who will be the male lead of the show. Actress Yesha Rughani has been cast as the female lead opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. Imlie actress Seerat Kapoor will play the negative lead on the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Nishigandha Wad, Melanie Nazareth and Alka Kaushal being retained in the show to play their parts of Heena, Gulnaaz and Hamida respectively. Raymon Kakar will play the role of Dua post leap. Amrapali Gupta will play Kaynaat after the leap.

We now hear that in the new cast to come in, the makers have roped in a new find, actress Riya Verma joining the cast of the show.

As per a reliable source, “Riya has been roped in to play the role of Ruhaan’s daughter.”

We buzzed Riya but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

