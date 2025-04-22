Exclusive: Rumi Khan joins the cast of Sony TV’s Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Actor Rumi Khan who was seen in Gadar 2, Pathaan, Vanvaas etc, is all set to join the cast of the Sony TV’s historical show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, the show has Ronit Roy playing the role of Prithviraj’s father.

The promo of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan showed Ronit Roy getting back to television after a long time. Ronit Roy plays the pivotal role of Someshvar Chauhan, father of Prithviraj Chauhan. As reports in the media state, actress Tejaswini Kolhapure and Avinesh Rekhi are part of the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Abhinav Sharma being part of the show. We also wrote exclusively about child actors UV Savaliya, Riddhi Sharma, Akshay Anand being roped in for the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Akshay Anand joins the cast of Sony TV’s Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

We now hear of Rumi Khan playing the role of a King in the show, who will have negative shades.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Sony TV has quite a few launches coming in the near future. Sony TV is, gearing up for a few big fiction launches with Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Ganesh Kartikeya, and Balaji Telefilms’ love story Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season, Aami Dakini being in the pipeline.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.