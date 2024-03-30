Exclusive: Sandeep Aurora to enter Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Actor Sandeep Aurora who did wonders in the role of Rahuketu in Colors’ Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, has bagged yet another mythological presentation. The actor also took up a cop’s role in Colors’ Mera Balam Thanedaar. Now he is all set to enter Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

Yes, you heard it right!! He will be seen playing the positive character of Nal in Shrimad Ramayan.

As per a reliable source, “As we know, Nal was an engineer by profession and was the mastermind behind building Ram Setu for Lord Ram to walk across to Lanka. The actor has started to shoot for the show.”

The ensemble cast of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ includes – Sujay Reu (Lord Ram), Prachi Bansal (Sita), Basant Bhatt (Lakshman), Nikhlesh Rathore (Bharat), Samarthya Gupta (Shatrughan), Arav Chaudhary (Dashrath), Shilpa Saklani (Kaikeyi), Nirbhay Wadhwa (Hanuman) and Nikitin Dheer (Ravan).

The show depicted one of the pivotal and cherished moments of this saga —the divine birth of Lord Ram, lovingly referred to as Ram Lalla. Known for his righteousness, wisdom, and devotion to duty – King Dashrath ruled the prosperous kingdom of Ayodhya, but he lacked a son to take his dynasty forward. However, through a yagna performed by King Dashrath and his wives, they were granted the boon of having sons, resulting in the birth of Lord Ram to Queen Kausalya, Bharat, who was born to Queen Kaikeyi, and the twins – Lakshman and Shatragun, who were born to Queen Sumitra.

