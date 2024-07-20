Exclusive Scoop: Salman-Sooraj Barjatya To Finally Reunite

Salman Khan and Soorat Barjatya started their careers with the historic hit Maine Pyar Kiya. Ever since then, they have worked together in four blockbusters of varying degrees of success.

Their last film together was Prem Rattan Dhan Payo in 2015. Ever since then, they have been searching high and low for the right script, with no luck….

…..Until now.

I have just come to know that that Sooraj and Salman have finally zeroed in on their next project.

A source very close to the development informs, “For nine years Soorajji and Salman Bhai have been looking for a script that would bring them together again after Prem Rattan Dhan Payo. They’ve finally cracked an idea that they both like. Nahin toh pehle yeh tha ke ek ko pasand toh doosre ko nahin.”

I probed further to know more about the next SB-SK collaboration and the informer said, “All I can tell you is, their next will be unlike anything they have done, individually or together.And no, it isn’t called Prem Ki Shaadi.”

This, we have to see. The film is expected to roll early next year.

The last Sooraj-Salman partnership Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a fable on the aspirations of Modern India as well as a fairytale where the ‘Pauper’ can change places with the ‘Prince’ to experience what it feels like on the other side of the line of affluence. Significantly there are two Salman Khans in the film , signifying the dual personality in conflict in Modern India.