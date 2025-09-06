Exclusive: Shagun Sharma Opens Up On Smriti Irani’s One Golden Advice For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Shagun Sharma is winning hearts with her role as Pari in the StarPlus’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Now in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Shagun opened up on her character, the golden advice from the legendary Smriti Irani, and more.

In an exclusive interview, Shagun revealed that initially, she wasn’t ready to play a gray character, emphasizing she didn’t have any idea that the auditions were happening for Kyunki. However, when she got to know that it’s Kyunki 2, she agreed to play also because the opportunity to work in such a big show, people don’t get, and also in a gray character, one can explore.

However, when asked, Shagun, what advice Smriti Irani (OG Tulsi) gave her, as Shagun is playing Tulsi’s daughter. Shagun said, “Toh mai bahot, like in real, also when I talk, I have a very soft voice. Toh unhone mujhe bola. With time, when you start going in the gray direction, try to sound a little more mature, because you will go opposite Tulsi, you will create havoc in her life, so you have to be a very strong character voice-wise. So I was like ok, I will keep in mind. So that was one advice jo unhone mujhe day one pe di thi aur mai uss chiz ko abhi tak leke chal rahi hu.”

Shagun Sharma also shared more details about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, her bond with co-stars, working with legendary stars, and more.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is a StarPlus show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Smriti Irani, Aman Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Rohit Suchanti, Riya Sharma, Aman Gandhi, and others in key roles.