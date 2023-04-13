Actor Shamik Abbas who has featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kumkum Bhagya, will be a part of the stellar cast of the upcoming Shemaroo Umang show Shravani.

Produced by the new banner Do Dooni 4 Films, Director and Producer Ravindra Gautam and Writer Raghuvir Shekhawat collaborate as Producers under this banner.

Reports in the media suggest that child actor Gaurika Sharma will play the titular role of Shravani. There are reports about Vikas Grover, Aarti Singh, Preetika Chauhan and Manmohan Tiwari playing crucial roles.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Pawan Mahendru and Rupa Divetia playing integral roles in the show.

We now hear of Shamik Abbas being part of the show.

As per a reliable source, “Shamik who will be seen in the Netflix series CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra will be the husband of Aarti Singh in the show.”

We buzzed Shamik but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson of the channel but did not get revert till we filed the story.

