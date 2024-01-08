Exclusive: Sheersha Tiwari and Siddhi Sharma to feature in Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Actors Sheersha Tiwari and Siddhi Sharma have joined the cast of Shrimad Ramayan, the magnum opus mythological presentation on Sony TV, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Shrimad Ramayan that has Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal playing Lord Ram and Sita, has had a massive response post its launch.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing in length about the cast who is to come on board the show. We have written about Basant Bhatt, Neetu Pandey, Vaidehi Nair, Nishkarsh Dixit, MohammedSaud Masuri, Geeta Khanna, Sangeeta Odwani, Surendra Pal, Jiten Lalwani playing important roles in the show.

We now hear of these two gorgeous actresses playing important roles.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house, Swastik Productions’ cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal will play Ram and Sita.

Sheersha was recently seen in the Star Bharat show Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu. Siddhi played the parallel lead in Bindiya Sarkar.

As per a reliable source, “Sheersha will play the role of Mandvi, Bharat’s wife while Siddhi Sharma will play the role of Shrutkirti, the wife of Shatrughn.”

The actors will enter in tonight’s episode, as per a source.

