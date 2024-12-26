Exclusive: Sheetal Maulik and Mehul Kajaria bag Colors’ Meri Bhavya Life

Actors Sheetal Moulik and Mehul Kajaria have joined the cast of Colors’ upcoming show Meri Bhavya Life. Produced by Sphere Origins, the show will be an inspiring story of a confident girl on the heftier side. Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia will play the leads in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about the lead actors being Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia in the show. Karan was last seen in Main Hoon Saath Tere while Prisha is a newcomer, who is a known digital creator from Delhi. We also wrote about seasoned actors Manasi Salvi, Prachi Kowli, Kruttika Desai, Iqbal Azad being part of the show.

Sheetal is presently seen in the Star Plus’ show Deewaniyat, while Mehul is known for his recent portrayal in shows Doree and Pushpa Impossible.

We hear that Mehul will play the brother of Hiten Tejwani’s character in the show. As we know, Hiten and Mehul have played siblings before in the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhii Bahu Thi.

