Exclusive: Suhasini Mulay to enter Sony SAB’s Itti Si Khushi

Senior actress Suhasini Mulay, who is known for her prolific portrayal in Hu Tu Tu, will return to the small screen after a hiatus. The veteran actress has earlier been part of TV shows Mamta, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Desh Ki Beti Nandini, Udaan, etc. She will now return to the small screen with Sony SAB‘s recently launched show Itti Si Khushi, produced by Rose Audio Visuals.

As we know, Itti Si Khushi shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings, and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.

As per the story plot, Sanjay (Rishi Saxena) is in love with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and wants to propose his love to her. On the other hand, Virat (Rajat Verma) is in love with Anvita and tries to do everything to impress her.

As per a reliable source, “Suhasini Mulay’s entry will be a crucial one for the Divekar family. Not much is known about her character as yet, but it is said to be an engrossing role that will be pivotal to the story plot.”

We buzzed Suhasini but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

