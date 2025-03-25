Exclusive: Swaroopa Ghosh joins the cast of Sony TV’s Aami Dakini

Senior actress Swaroopa Ghosh who is known for her versatile performances in films such as Piku, War, Pink etc, and was last seen on TV in the show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, has bagged a vital role in the Sony TV supernatural thriller show Aami Dakini. As we know, Aami Dakini which is produced by SVF Productions has Sheen Dass playing the titular role of the Dakini. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan fame actor Hitesh Bharadwaj will play the male lead while Kumkum Bhagya fame Rachi Sharma will play the female lead in the show.

Sony TV is in fact, gearing up for a few big fiction launches with Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Ganesh Kartikeya, and Balaji Telefilms’ love story Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season being in the pipeline.

We wrote exclusively about SVF Productions coming up with this supernatural genre for Sony TV. If you have missed reading our story, you can check it here. SVF Productions recently wrapped up the shoot of the show on Star Plus, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua.

As per our source, Swaroopa Ghosh will play the grandmother in the lead’s family.

