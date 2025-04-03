Exclusive: Vishal Gandhi to enter in a negative avatar in Dangal’s Safal Hogi Teri Aradhana

Dangal is doing well by bringing unique concepts and storylines to its platter of programming lineup. The channel has been consistently growing in terms of its GRPs and the reach of its shows. Safal Hogi Teri Aradhana, the popular show on Dangal, produced by Ravi Raj, has been garnering acclaim for its story and presentation. The show is visualized as a progressive step taken by the channel to educate the masses on the theme of surrogacy, which has not been dealt with on the small screen.

The show has Karanvir Sharma, who was last seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua, playing the protagonist. Gauri Salgaonkar plays the female protagonist who is the surrogate mother.

Now, the show will see a major entry in the show, that of actor Vishal Gandhi. Vishal was last seen in the popular Dangal show Tose Naina Milai Ke as the lead character of Rajeev Chandel.

Now, in Safal Hogi Teri Aradhana, Vishal has chosen a strikingly contrasting character, is what we hear.

As per a reliable source, “Vishal will soon enter in a negative role. His entry will provide a new layer of intrigue and drama in the narrative.

Vishal Gandhi is known for his challenging work in shows Bandhan Saat Janmon Ka, Rangrasiya, Meet, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye etc.

