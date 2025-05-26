From Heartbreak to Happiness: Somya Seth Glowing At Her Baby Shower as She’s Welcoming Baby #2!

TV industry’s favourite actress and ‘Navya’ fame Somya Seth is going through the most beautiful phase of her life these days. Recently, she shared the news of her second pregnancy through social media, and now she has won hearts again by showing a glimpse of her baby shower.

Just a few days ago, Somya Seth shared a video on her Instagram and said that she and her husband are now preparing for a second child. In the video, Somya, her husband and her son are seen standing with their backs to the camera, and as soon as they turn, Somya’s baby bump is visible. Both her son and husband are seen cheering her.

Along with this cute video, Somya wrote,

“Soon we’ll be a party of four. Our hearts are full, our hands will be even fuller—and we wouldn’t have it any other way!!”

As soon as the video was posted, fans and friends from the industry started congratulating me. Many celebs including Vikrant Massey, Kishwer Merchant gave their best wishes on this beautiful occasion.

Now Somya has shared beautiful pictures of the intimate baby shower held at her home. In the pictures, the backyard is decorated with balloons, Somya shared a cute moment while cutting the cake, in which happiness is clearly visible on her face.

She wrote in the caption of this post,

“May 24, 2025 — a day I’ll never forget.

Our home, my heart, the backyard breeze… everything was perfect.

This baby shower wasn’t just a celebration for baby shark #2. It was a full-circle moment of love, support, laughter, and memories that’ll stay etched in my heart forever.

Thank you to every soul who made it magical.”

Somya Seth, who was seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh in Star Plus’ show ‘Navya’, distanced herself from acting a few years ago and shifted to the US. In 2021, she started her new career as a real estate agent and has been active in this field since then.

Somya was earlier married to Arun Kapoor, but in 2019 she decided to separate from him, also accusing him of domestic violence. After this, in 2023, Somya married Shubham Chuhadia for the second time and started a new beginning.

Somya’s story is not just of the glamour world, but of a strong woman who fought through difficult situations and learned to smile again. Her baby shower, her new beginning and her strong confidence have become an inspiration for many women today.

We also wish Somya all the best for this new journey.