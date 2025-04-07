Navya Fame Somya Seth Glows With Joy As She Announces 2nd Pregnancy – See Video

Do you remember Somya Seth from Navya? You may or may not, but let us share the good news that the actress-turned-entrepreneur is all set to embrace motherhood again. The former star on her social media revealed her second pregnancy with an adorable video on social media.

Somya gave love another chance with her second marriage in 2023, and almost after one and a half years, the actress is expecting her first child from the second marriage. Announcing the good news, Somya, in the caption, wrote, “Soon we’ll be a party of four (with four red hearts). Our hearts are full, our hands will be even fuller—and we wouldn’t have it any other way!! #momlife #thankful #grateful.”

However, the cutest way Somya revealed the good news caught our attention. In the video shared, Somya stands facing the back with her second husband, Shubham Chuhadia, and son Ayden. As they turn, the three of them reveal the second pregnancy, with their fingers symbolizing the second. All three look happy and super excited, and Somya’s glowing face highlights the joy.

View Instagram Post 1: Navya Fame Somya Seth Glows With Joy As She Announces 2nd Pregnancy - See Video

Somya Seth quit acting in 2021 as she developed an interest in the Real Estate business. She moved to the US after marrying Shubham Chuhadia in June 2023. The actress first married actor Arun Kapoor in 2017 and welcomed their first child in the same year. However, after two years, the couple divorced in 2019.