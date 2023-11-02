Get ready for the biggest sangeet song of the year by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Sneha Bhattacharya ~ Featuring Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aman Gandhi and Munira Kudrati ~

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, a popular show on Zee TV, has recently returned with a bang. The show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, with Aditya Narayan as the host. Every week, the contestants have been putting on impressive performances in an effort to win the coveted “performer of the week” title and get the chance to record their own original song. After a tough competition, Sneha Bhattacharya was crowned the winner and was given the opportunity to fulfill her dreams.

Sneha had the opportunity to record her first OG song music video called ‘Mangalvaar’, after successfully recording the title track of Zee TV’s latest fiction show ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ with contestant Nishtha Sharma. The song features popular actors Aman Gandhi and Munira Kudrati from the show Bhagya Lakshmi. It is the perfect fit for all sangeet performances this wedding season and has taken the music world by storm. Get ready to dance to the beats of the year’s biggest sangeet song!

Sneha Bhattacharya said, “I was definitely very excited to record my first music video with Aman and Munira. They both are lovely people, and we had a lot of fun shooting for the song. It was a new and different experience altogether for me. I have professionally recorded a song before, but this was a music video, which had many elements to look out for. I was both nervous and happy while shooting. I love how the audience is showering so much love on the video.”

Aman Gandhi said, “This is my first ever music video, and that too with my show’s on-screen partner, Munira. It is definitely a feeling I cannot express in words. When I first got to know that I would be featuring in a music video which is sung by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Sneha, I instantly said yes. Shooting for a music video was a very different experience, and we all had a great time. I hope we have done justice to this amazing song!”

Munira Kudrati said, “Everyone has seen Aman and my on-screen chemistry in Bhagya Lakshmi, and with this song, they are getting to watch us in our original element for a change. Fans have been showering loads of love on us, with their edits and messages and I am glad that Aman and I did this song together. Shooting for a music video was a lot of fun, Sneha is a great singer indeed. We shot for this video in a very short span of time and I love how it turned out. Getting a chance to work with Punit Pathak felt like a cherry on top! This is literally like a dream come true for me.”

While Sneha’s music video is being loved by the audience, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch who will become the next OG performer of the week in the upcoming episodes!

