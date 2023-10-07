"Pehla Nasha song is one of the most prominent love anthems in the world", says Udit Narayan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

After achieving tremendous success in its previous season, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, has returned with a bang. The show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, with Aditya Narayan as the host. Contestants from all over the country auditioned for a spot in the top twelve of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. Now, the top 11 singing prodigies are captivating the judges with their unique voices and passion for music each week. The show’s fresh format and introduction of new talent have created a buzz among the audience, and viewers have been enjoying the amazing performances put on by the singing sensations week after week!

On the upcoming ’90s Special’ episode of a music show, Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, two legendary singers, will appear as special guests. All the contestants will showcase their talent and try to impress the judges and the guests with their outstanding performances. However, Albert Kabo Lepcha, a contestant, stole the show with his mesmerizing rendition of the songs’ Pehla Nasha’ and ‘Tauba Tumhare Ishare’. After Albert’s performance, Udit Narayan shared an interesting anecdote related to his song ‘Pehla Nasha’.

Udit said, “Pehla Nasha’ is one of the most prominent love anthems in the world. It is an evergreen song that is loved by everyone. Well-composed, with the best lyrics; this song was just perfect. When I first got the song, I wasn’t sure if I could do justice to it because that time it was a different song in comparison to the kind of songs I usually sing. My director also told me that If I sang this song flawlessly then it would make my career, so, before the final take, I rehearsed for the song really well. And you will not believe it, but we recorded this song in 1 – 2 takes. All the songs are always nice, but there are a few songs that are deep and touch your heart to the core. And today, Albert, you have sung this song like a rockstar.”

