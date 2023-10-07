Television | Releases

"Pehla Nasha song is one of the most prominent love anthems in the world", says Udit Narayan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

On the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Udit Narayan said that the song "Pehla Nasha" is one of the most iconic love anthems worldwide.

Author: IWMBuzz
07 Oct,2023 18:46:29
"Pehla Nasha song is one of the most prominent love anthems in the world", says Udit Narayan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 859396

After achieving tremendous success in its previous season, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, has returned with a bang. The show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, with Aditya Narayan as the host. Contestants from all over the country auditioned for a spot in the top twelve of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. Now, the top 11 singing prodigies are captivating the judges with their unique voices and passion for music each week. The show’s fresh format and introduction of new talent have created a buzz among the audience, and viewers have been enjoying the amazing performances put on by the singing sensations week after week!

On the upcoming ’90s Special’ episode of a music show, Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, two legendary singers, will appear as special guests. All the contestants will showcase their talent and try to impress the judges and the guests with their outstanding performances. However, Albert Kabo Lepcha, a contestant, stole the show with his mesmerizing rendition of the songs’ Pehla Nasha’ and ‘Tauba Tumhare Ishare’. After Albert’s performance, Udit Narayan shared an interesting anecdote related to his song ‘Pehla Nasha’.

Udit said, “Pehla Nasha’ is one of the most prominent love anthems in the world. It is an evergreen song that is loved by everyone. Well-composed, with the best lyrics; this song was just perfect. When I first got the song, I wasn’t sure if I could do justice to it because that time it was a different song in comparison to the kind of songs I usually sing. My director also told me that If I sang this song flawlessly then it would make my career, so, before the final take, I rehearsed for the song really well. And you will not believe it, but we recorded this song in 1 – 2 takes. All the songs are always nice, but there are a few songs that are deep and touch your heart to the core. And today, Albert, you have sung this song like a rockstar.”

After Udit Narayan’s surprising anecdote, stay tuned for even more captivating performances and stories.

Witness Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 90s’s special episode this Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Madhuri Dixit Recreates 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 854736
Madhuri Dixit Recreates ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan come together for the first time on the stage of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Bollywood star Kajol graces Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa; talks about the inspiration she got from the ladies in her life
Whatever I’ve achieved in life, it’s all because of my father’s blessings: Neeti Mohan
5 Classic Songs To Soothe Your Day By Udit Narayan 694841
5 Classic Songs To Soothe Your Day By Udit Narayan
Top 10 Most Popular Bollywood Songs This Week 605000
Top 10 Most Popular Bollywood Songs This Week

Latest Stories

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia's Sunny Day Vibes In Photos 859306
Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sunny Day Vibes In Photos
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts 859400
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts
Up your ruffle game in mini dress like Hansika Motwani [Photos] 859298
Up your ruffle game in mini dress like Hansika Motwani [Photos]
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi embark on a dreamy Dubai getaway 859311
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi embark on a dreamy Dubai getaway
Kareena Kapoor Khan's thrilling comeback in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, shares photo from sets 859357
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s thrilling comeback in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, shares photo from sets
Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck 859278
Janhvi Kapoor’s Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck
Read Latest News