Udit Narayan kisses a fan on the lips; draws immense backlash from everyone

A video of veteran playback singer Udit Narayan has gone viral, drawing criticism for his actions during a recent concert. The footage captures the singer kissing female fans while performing on stage, leading to widespread discussion on social media.

During his rendition of Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Narayan was seen leaning in to kiss multiple female fans on the lips. In one instance, he directed security to allow a fan to take a selfie before unexpectedly kissing her. The incident has left many viewers surprised, with social media users reacting strongly.

Online comments reflect a mix of disbelief and concern. Some users expressed shock, with one writing, “Wf is happening,”* while another joked about security trying to keep fans at a distance. Others raised concerns about boundaries and societal responses, with one comment stating, “People won’t call this serious because he’s Udit. The double standards are clear.”

Many fans, despite appreciating Narayan’s musical legacy, were critical of the act. One user remarked, “Respect his talent, but this is not acceptable.” Another questioned the reaction of those involved, writing, “Why did more women allow this after the first time?”

Narayan has yet to comment on the controversy, leaving fans curious if he will address the backlash.

Udit Narayan remains one of Bollywood’s most recognized voices. With a career spanning decades, he has delivered hits in films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rangeela, Lagaan, and Veer-Zaara. His contributions to Indian music have earned him multiple accolades, including four National Film Awards.

