Amid kiss fiasco, Udit Narayan faces a legal case from first wife, Ranjana Jha

Amid the infamous kiss controversy, renowned playback singer Udit Narayan is currently dealing with legal challenges as his first wife, Ranjana Jha, has filed a maintenance case against him. The matter was brought before the Supaul Family Court on February 21, 2025, where Udit appeared but declined to reach a settlement. Reports indicate that he accused Ranjana of attempting to extort money from him.

According to sources, Ranjana has alleged that the singer unlawfully took possession of her property. She has also claimed that he has been avoiding her despite her deteriorating health. Speaking through her legal representative, she expressed a desire to spend her remaining years with him. Additionally, she accused him of withholding Rs 18 lakh from the sale of her land.

Ranjana further stated that she faces intimidation whenever she travels to Mumbai. It has been reported that Udit initially provided her financial support of Rs 15,000 per month, which was later increased to Rs 25,000 in 2021. Over the years, he is said to have given her real estate assets and valuables, including farmland, a residence valued at Rs 1 crore, and jewellery. The Bihar Women’s Commission previously found that she had received land worth Rs 25 lakh, which she later sold.

Udit Narayan married Deepa Gahatraj in 1985, and they had a son two years later. In 2006, Ranjana publicly identified herself as his first wife during an event in Patna, leading to a controversy. Initially denying the claim, Udit later acknowledged the marriage and agreed to provide support. Ranjana maintains that their wedding took place in 1984 before he relocated to Mumbai and that he never informed her about his second marriage.