Unmissable: Uorfi Javed’s EPIC reaction to Udit Narayan’s KISS controversy

Udit Narayan, the legendary playback singer, found himself at the center of controversy after a video from one of his recent concerts went viral. In the footage, Narayan can be seen forcibly kissing multiple female fans who approached him for selfies. While singing, he pulled the faces of two women to plant lip kisses on them, a gesture that sparked widespread outrage on social media. Fans and netizens quickly condemned the singer’s actions, calling them inappropriate and disrespectful.

As the video circulated, the backlash grew stronger, with many expressing discomfort over Narayan’s behavior. This incident further fueled online discussions, and people began digging up old videos of Narayan kissing other female singers, including Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik, which added to the controversy. The singer’s actions were labeled as an invasion of personal boundaries, and social media users voiced their displeasure, urging for accountability.

In a more lighthearted twist to the controversy, actress and social media personality Uorfi Javed shared her playful reaction to the situation. Javed, known for her bold statements and unfiltered humor, in an interview with Instant Bollywood sang snippets from the iconic song Kiss Kiss Ko Pyaar Karoon Main and Papa Kehte Hai Bada Naam Karega. She jokingly added that his age was “only like that,” and he ‘turned 69 and you can’t blame him for that’, before concluding, “Papa hi bada naam karenge.” While Javed’s comment was playful, it brought attention to the serious conversation about consent and respect in the public sphere, all while adding a touch of humor to a tense situation.