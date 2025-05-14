Uorfi Javed Turns Rejection Into Motivation; Could Not Attend Cannes

Uorfi Javed, famous for her quirky fashion and bindaas style on social media, was to go to the Cannes Film Festival this year, but now she herself has said that her visa was rejected and due to this she will not be able to be a part of this big event.

Urfi shared a long post on Instagram and spoke her heart out. She wrote, ‘I HAVEN’T BEEN UPLOADING ANYTHING OR BEEN SEEN ANYWHERE CAUSE I WAS GOING THROUGH A PHASE. MY BUSINESS DIDN’T WORK, I TRIED A BUNCH OF OTHER DIFFERENT THINGS ONLY TO FACE REJECTIONS. GOT AN OPPORTUNITY TO GO TO CANNES THROUGH INDE WILD. (BIG BIG THANK YOU TO DIIPA KHOSLA AND KSHITIJ KANKARIA) BUT AS THE FATE WOULD HAVE IT MY VISA GOT REJECTED . WAS WORKING ON A FEW CRAZY OUTFIT IDEAS. MY TEAM AND I WERE VERY DISHEARTENED.’

She further wrote, ‘I’M SURE A LOT OF YOU GUYS MUST BE GOING THROUGH REJECTIONS YOURSELF AND I WOULD LOVE TO KNOW YOUR STORIES. LET’S SUPPORT AND UPLIFT EACH OTHER. REJECTIONS AREN’T THE END OF THE WORLD. IT SHOULD ONLY MOTIVATE YOU TO WORK HARDER. PLEASE SHARE YOUR REJECTION STORIES USING #REJECTED AND TAG ME. WILL SHARE IT ONLY STORIES TO MOTIVATE OTHERS. AFTER REJECTIONS, FEELING DEJECTED AND CRYING OVER IT IS NORMAL. INFACT HEALTHY , EVEN I DO CRY BUT WHAT HAPPENS AFTER? EVERY REJECTION IS AN OPPORTUNITY IF YOU LOOK CAREFULLY. AFTER SO MANY REJECTIONS IN LIFE. I AIN’T STOPPING AND SO SHOULDN’T YOU’.

This post of Urfi is an inspiration for all those people who are broken by some rejection.