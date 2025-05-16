Rozyln Khan To Uorfi Javed, ‘aur nanga ghoomna wahan mana hai! So maybe it all worked out in her… or Cannes’ favour’

Now, Rozlyn has shared another post and taunted Uorfi Javed. Actually, the Cannes Film Festival is going on these days, and Uorfi Javed could not be a part of it this time because her visa was rejected. Uprfi also shared a long post on this and wrote how this rejection should be turned into motivation.

Taking a dig at this, Rozlyn wrote, ‘Urfi Javed recently shared that she couldn’t attend Cannes because her visa got rejected.

Now, getting an invite is one thing, but a government refusing your visa is a whole different level of rejection. Waise bhi, jaa kar karti kya wahan? Cannes has a strict dress code this year – aur nanga ghoomna wahan mana hai! So maybe it all worked out in her… or Cannes’ favour.’

At the same time, comedian Vir Das also jokingly said on this new ‘no naked dress’ policy of Cannes that now he too will not go to Cannes. Although he was never going anywhere, he got a chance and hit a punchline. When fashion is bound by rules, then some comics will definitely take a dig at the system.

This post of Rozlyn has once again become a topic of discussion. Was it a direct taunt? Or just a sweet sarcasm? Social media is deciding.