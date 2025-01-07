TV News: Ankita Lokhande unwell on ‘Laughter Chefs S2’ to Uorfi Javed’s horrific eye injury & more

The television industry has been buzzing with notable updates, ranging from health struggles to unfortunate losses. Here’s a roundup of the latest developments in the world of TV celebrities and actors:

Ankita Lokhande unwell on Laughter Chefs Season 2

Ankita Lokhande was recently spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs Season 2. The actress, who also featured prominently in the show’s first season, revealed to the paparazzi that she wasn’t feeling well as she walked to her vanity van. Despite her condition, she took a moment to wish the photographers a Happy New Year before stepping inside.

View Instagram Post 1: TV News: Ankita Lokhande unwell on 'Laughter Chefs S2' to Uorfi Javed's horrific eye injury & more

Uorfi Javed shares details of an eye injury

Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to share a concerning update with her followers. Posting a clip on her story, she revealed a bleeding cut above her eyelids and bruising in the area. She explained that the injury occurred after accidentally hitting herself badly.

Hina Khan on India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer as a guest

Hina Khan appeared as a guest on the sets of India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer. The actress, currently undergoing treatment for cancer, shared her daily struggles in fighting the illness. She revealed that she even brought her radiation machine to the set, highlighting her determination to continue working. Hina acknowledged the overwhelming support from the host and crew, thanking everyone while holding back tears.

View Instagram Post 2: TV News: Ankita Lokhande unwell on 'Laughter Chefs S2' to Uorfi Javed's horrific eye injury & more

Veteran actor Alok Chatterjee passes away

Renowned theater actor Alok Chatterjee passed away after battling multiple organ failures. The actor, a batchmate of the late Irrfan Khan, was known for his performances in plays like Natsamrat and A Death of a Salesman. He spent his final days at home in Bhopal.

From Ankita Lokhande’s persistence to Hina Khan’s resilience and the tragic loss of Alok Chatterjee, the television world continues to reflect the diverse realities of its stars. Stay tuned for more updates.