GHKKPM Fame Sagar Saini Joins Star Plus’s New Show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

Sagar Saini, the skillful and well-known Indian television actor, is all set to return to the screens with a new role in Star Plus’s upcoming show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. The actor will appear in a key role and is important to the storyline.

As per the latest promo of the show, Sagar Saini will appear as the father of the female lead character played by Divya Patil. The actor is known for his impactful performances in several shows, and with the new role, he is set to win hearts again. The actor will appear in a key role.

Sagar Saini has worked in several hit shows including Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Dooriyaann, Dehleez, Kaleerein, Jaat Ki Jugni, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai… Ajab Sa Risk Hai, Life Lafde Aur Bandiyan, and many others.

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi is a Star Plus upcoming show, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show casts Divya Patil and Manjeet Makkar in the lead roles in the characters of Khushi and Krishna. The show is set to premiere on October 7 at 7:00 PM on StarPlus, and you can also stream online on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The show’s arrival has created buzz on the internet.