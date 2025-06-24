Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Gets Prime Time Slot Amidst Off-air Reports

The Param Singh and Bhavika Sharma starrer Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, is in the red zone as its TRP ratings continue to decline. The show experienced a significant decline last week, as it not only failed to achieve higher TRP ratings but also dropped out of the top 10 list for the first time. Due to the massive decline, the show’s makers changed the time slot amidst off-air rumors.

The makers of the show announced Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s new timing on Star Plus’s official Instagram handle. The show was announced to air at 6:30 PM on Monday i.e., June 23, 2025. This decision was made to reverse the decline in numbers.

However, within two days of these changes, the show’s makers yet again changed the time slot. This time, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got a prime time slot of 8:45 PM. This time is considered prime time due to the larger number of audiences watching TV at this hour. From Wednesday, June 25, the show will air at this time.

The Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin earlier replaced Vaibhavi Hankare as the lead actress and brought back Bhavika Sharma to revive the declining viewership. However, it seems fans are unable to resonate and relate to the story anymore due to the confusing storylines after the makers introduced a new cast of Vaibhav Hankare, Param Singh, and Sanam Johar

It will be interesting to see whether the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shows any positive signs or the maker might choose to call it an end.