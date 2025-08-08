Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anshuman’s Sacrifice Setting the Stage for Armaan and Abhira

Star Plus’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, continues to be a cornerstone of Indian television. The series consistently captivates viewers with its compelling narrative and intricate characters. Recently, the show, featuring Samridhii Shukla as Abhira and Rohit Purohit as Armaan, underwent a dramatic transformation following a substantial time jump. This shift has introduced new plot developments that keep the audience engaged with the evolving relationships and challenges faced by the characters.

In the current narrative, Abhira and her daughter live separately from Armaan, who resides at the Poddar House with Geetanjali. Geetanjali challenges Abhira to win Maira’s affection, warning that she will take Maira away if Abhira fails. Upon learning of this situation, Anshuman steps in to guide Abhira. He suggests that she should develop a friendship with Armaan, understanding that Maira’s happiness depends on their relationship. Anshuman believes that if Abhira and Armaan live together, Maira will benefit from more quality time with both parents.

Determined to reunite Armaan and Abhira, Anshuman will ultimately depart from the show. In the upcoming track, he will realize that Abhira’s heart belongs only to Armaan. Despite holding feelings for Abhira, Anshuman will sacrifice his love for her happiness and plan for her reunion with Armaan. The details of his exit remain a closely guarded secret, promising viewers an emotionally charged sequence to anticipate.

Tonight’s episode will show Sanjay apologizing to Kaveri, acknowledging his past actions and seeking forgiveness. Following this, Abhira will decide to move to the Goenka residence, marking a significant shift in her living arrangements. Meanwhile, Maira will passionately urge Armaan to let Geetanjali stay at the Poddar house, potentially resulting in a complex family dynamic.