Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Not Going Off-Air Yet, Time Slot Changed

Recently there were reports about the popular Starplus TV show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ that the show is going off air. Due to the continuous decline in the TRP of the show and the decreasing interest of the audience, it was said that the show would be discontinued in the first week of July.

But now a new update has come out in this matter. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ is not going off air at the moment, but its time slot has been changed.

When and at what time will the show come now?

Star Plus has decided to shift the show to the time slot of 6:30 pm from June 23, 2025. Earlier this show used to air at 7 pm.

Repeated changes in time slot, still no effect. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the time of the show has been changed. Even before this, the time slots were changed many times, but there was no significant improvement in TRP.

A generation leap was brought in the show earlier this year, after which Param Singh, Vaibhavi Hankare and Sanam Johar were brought in the lead. But the story and the new starcast could not make a place in the hearts of the audience. After this, on the demand of the fans, Bhavika Sharma was brought back in the show, but the TRP still did not improve. This was the reason why the channel had considered shutting down the show.

Although ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ is not closing down at the moment, the continuously falling TRP is raising questions about the future of the show. Now it remains to be seen whether the new time slot can save the show or not.

The StarPlus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

