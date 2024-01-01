Good News! Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchika Kapoor Welcome Second Baby Girl, Reveal Her Name

A very enlightening news has come this morning, making New Year more special. The famous TV actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife, Ruchika Kapoor, welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Talking to her Instagram handle, Ruchika Kapoor revealed this news to her fans.

Sharing this post, Ruchika, in her caption, wrote, “The next best thing to having a sister is ___ nothing actually. Nothing compares. Two peas in a pod. Anaya and Kudrat.” Undoubtedly, there is nothing special than having daughters.

In the shared image, one can see Shaheer’s elder daughter, Anaya, kissing the newborn Kudrat, and we cannot get over their cuteness. Indeed, it is a happy new year.

The Mahabharat actor married Ruchika Kapoor on 19 October 2020 in an intimate ceremony. The duo suddenly announced their marriage, and nobody knew about their relationship. However, the next year, Shaheer and Ruchika welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Anaya in 2021.