Ruchika Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Moments of Shaheer Shaikh with Their Daughters on a Special Day

Ruchika Kapoor, Director of Original Films at Netflix India and wife of actor Shaheer Shaikh, recently shared a special post on Instagram. The post featured three pictures of Shaheer with their daughters, Anaya and Kudrat, capturing moments of their bond.

In the first image, Shaheer is seen carrying one of his daughters on his shoulders while strolling down a street. The second picture shows him sitting with her, holding a guitar as she listens attentively. The third image captures them walking across a bridge, with Shaheer keeping a watchful eye on her.

While the children’s faces were not fully visible in the images, the pictures focused on their interactions. Ruchika captioned the post, “To get to live this life with you is the greatest gift. Celebrating another spin around the sun.” She also used hashtags like TogetherForever, AnayaKudratAbbu, and TheKingOfEverything.

The significance of the date March 26 in their lives remains unclear, as their wedding anniversary falls on October 19, 2020. However, the post suggests that the day holds personal meaning for the couple.

Shaheer Shaikh, who has been active in both television and films, was last seen in Do Patti. His performance in a negative role received recognition from audiences and critics alike.