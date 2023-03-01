A wonderful and supremely amazing update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Bigg Boss fame Tehseen Poonawala.

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, Tehseen Poonawala and wife Monicka Vadera are blessed with a baby boy. Monicka gave birth to the boy today morning on March 1, 2023. The couple named their baby boy Zurvanin.

Monicka gave birth to the boy on March 1, 2023. The couple named their baby boy Zurvanin.