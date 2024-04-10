“I am lucky that audiences are loving me & Samridhi together” – Rohit Purohit on entering ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be the longest-running Hindi drama on the small screen and only recently, it went through a major development as well, where actors Rohit Purohit and Samriddhi Shukla entered the show. The duo are now the faces of the show, and considering the longrunner has had some of the most iconic on-screen pairings over the years – it is a tall order to live up to.
It has only been a while since their episodes began airing but they have managed to receive a lot of love for the same In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz at the celebrated Rajan Shahi Iftaar Party, we asked the leading pair about Eid celebration and people’s response to Purohit coming in as a replacement while Shukla coming in as the new face.
How has the Eid celebration been so far as you celebrate the Iftaar party?
Rohit: We are also very happy. Getting to meet so many people is always a lot of fun. Because when we shoot for these long hours, it gets really difficult to meet everyone. So, I feel really good coming here, as I met several friends of mine, whom I haven’t met in a long time.
Samridhi: It is definitely a happy vibe meeting so many people and eating such delicious food (laughs). Apart from that, it is a while since we met Rajan Shahi Sir as well. So, due to this gathering, met Rajan Sir and his mother, which is always endearing. So, when everyone comes together under one roof – the bonding is always so lovely.
When your meet your own co-stars, away from their characters in a setting like this devoid of their looks. How is that feeling?
Rohit: Today (at the iftaar party), everyone is in Indian attire only. It has only been a while since I joined the show but I have mostly seen them in traditional attires only; but no matter the clothes, the love and bonding is always palpable – and hence meeting everyone is always fun.
What did you eat here at the party and what was your favorite?
Samridhi: I ate a lot but I loved the biryani the most. It is my favorite.
Rohit: I had to control myself a little but I had dahi bhalle, and of course the mohabbat-e-sharbat, I had two glasses of that. It was amazing.
Rohit, as known, you come in as a replacement for Shehzada Dhami, who played Armaan. His ouster from the show was big news. So now, how has things been so far and what has been everyone’s reaction to your portrayal?
Rohit: I started shooting on 19th. And all I can say is that I am very grateful for all the love and positivity I have received. I had a feeling that hopefully everyone will start loving my work but I did not expect such a great response so quickly. I was indeed worried about the fact that I am stepping into a role with Samridhi, where a jodi was already a part of the show and incredibly loved. So, for the viewers to accept new faces and a new jodi is tough, that too in such a big show. I am just very happy and delighted. I know there are so many fan clubs as well, who have also just given their love to us, so yes, I am just very thankful and grateful.
What would you like to say to the viewers and readers on the occasion of Eid?
Rohit: I wish everyone Eid Mubarak. We have celebrated the festival, and I hope everyone enjoys the occasion and celebrates it too.
Samridhi: I also wish everyone Eid Mubarak and just want to say, stay happy and keep watching our show.