Imlie actress Rajshri Rani pregnant

Television actress Rajshri Rani, best known for her role in the popular TV show Imlie, has revealed that she is expecting her first child. The news of her pregnancy has filled her fans and well-wishers with excitement, and it marks the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in her life.

Rajshri, who has garnered immense fame and adulation for her portrayal of the titular character Imlie, chose a simple yet heartfelt way to share the wonderful news with her fans. As per reports in Times Of India, Rajshri said, “When I learnt about my pregnancy, I experienced a mix of emotions, happiness, a new journey, and the sense of newfound responsibility.

She added, “I have been going through both emotional and physical changes. I have always been a bit moody, so I can’t solely attribute my mood swings to pregnancy. My cravings have increased, and Gaurav spoils me to the point of indulging in my every whim (laughs!).”

The actress revealed that her first trimester of her pregnancy was challenging. “When you decide to start a family in your 30s, you need to be extra careful during pregnancy. Around two months into my pregnancy, I faced a complication with the formation of a clot inside the uterus. My doctor advised me to rest and avoid travelling. However, I took it lightly. I made the mistake of going out to watch a film, which must have caused exertion resulting in heavy bleeding. I had to be on bed rest until I fully recovered. That phase was quite scary, but I am doing well now. As they say, all’s well that ends well,” ended Rajshri.

Gaurav has shared screen space with Rajshri in both Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Imlie. They fell in love during the course of Suhani Si Ek Ladki and tied the knot in Gwalior in 2020.