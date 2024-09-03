Television | TV News

Sumbul Touqeer celebrates her Imlie co-actor Mayuri Deshmukh's birthday in style. She is joined by Imlie actors Ritu Chaudhary, Gurav Mukesh and Rajshri Rani. Check here.

Sumbul Touqeer and the show Imlie are synonymous!! The popular Star Plus show brings happy memories and had a successful run. Sumbul Touqeer who played the titular role of Imlie in the show, is even today remembered and praised for her role. Sumbul was seen bringing back the Imlie vibes when she joined with co-actors of the show to celebrate the birthday of actress Mayuri Deshmukh who played the role of Malini Chaturvedi. Yes, actors Gaurav Mukesh, Rajshri Rani and their kid along with Ritu Chaudhary were seen celebrating the occasion together.

Ritu shared pictures from the occasion on her social media profile. Sumbul wished Mayuri di a happy birthday. The video had Mayuri cutting a splendid cake with Sumbul being seated nearby. Actors Ritu Chaudhary, Gaurav Mukesh, Rajshri Rani and their kid were also seen in the video.

As we know, the show had Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan playing the male lead’s roles. The show had a good run and was appreciated by the masses. The show also had a generation leap wherein actors Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra were seen joining the show.

You can check the video and pictures from Mayuri’s birthday here.

Here’s wishing the Imlie actor Mayuri Deshmukh a happy birthday!! Did you like this Imlie reunion with Sumbul, Ritu, Gaurav and Rajshri along with Mayuri?