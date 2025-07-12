Fahmaan Khan & Sayali Salunkhe’s Instagram And Facebook Hacked – Request Fans To Be Cautious

Popular TV actors Fahmaan Khan and Sayali Salunkhe have fallen victim to a cyber breach as their Instagram and Facebook accounts have reportedly been hacked. Both actors have confirmed the hacking of their social media handles and also warned fans to be cautious.

Fahmaan, known for his performances in shows like Imlie, Kundali Bhagya, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others, posted a note on his Instagram handle, which is currently private, warning fans about a cyber breach. He said, “I want to inform you all that my Facebook and Instagram account has been hacked.”

Requesting fans to be cautious, he said, “If you receive any unusual messages, links, or requests from any other account or my account, please do not click on them or respond. In a world where AI is taking over reality, this seems scary and very unsafe.”

Further, he added, “I have reported the issue to Facebook /Instagram and the cybercrime department, and they are working on resolving the issue.”

On the other hand, Sayali Salunkhe, who has appeared in projects like Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Spy Bahu, and more, didn’t post any update through her profile; however, as per the media reports, the actress has also fallen victim to hacking. As per the reports, Sayali’s Instagram account has been hacked, and her latest post about trading and encouraging people to invest hints at the scam. However, Sayali’s Facebook account hasn’t been hacked, but still, the actress has urged fans to be cautious until her next update.

We wish Fahmaan and Sayali a swift recovery of their accounts and remind everyone to keep their social media security tight.