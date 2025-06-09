Exclusive: Shakti Anand to reprise his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar

Senior actor Shakti Anand, who was last seen in the role of Karan Luthra in Balaji Telefilms and Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, is back in the Balaji Telefilms family. He is back on the show where he first gained fame. Yes, Shakti Anand will be reprising his role of Hemant Virani in Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming show for Star Plus, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar. As we know, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was an important show for Shakti in the year 2000 as he came to the limelight with the role and show. He played the cousin of Mihir Virani.

Shakti has had a fruitful career in TV with him playing iconic roles in shows Saara Aakash, Kkusum, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Bhaskar Bharti etc. He returned to the Balaji Telefilms family by replacing Shakti Arora as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya opposite Shraddha Arya.

Now, he will reprise his role of Hemant Virani in the new version of the cult show of Balaji Telefilms. As we know, Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta will play the leads, while Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, Bharati Achrekar will play a vital part in the show.

