Jhanak Fame Kajal Pisal Bids Farewell; Shares Emotional Post

Kajal Pisal has bid farewell to Star Plus’ popular show ‘Jhanak’. Recently, through an emotional post, she said goodbye to the show and thanked the makers and fans for her character ‘Tanuja Bose’.

Kajal wrote on Instagram, “Jhanak. You have been a Beautiful journey and I would like to thank everyone who has been on this journey and of course the audience 82 without your love and support 500 episodes would have been impossible.”

In her post, she thanked the makers of the show, @magicmomentsmumbai, @saib_albanerjee, @leenagangopadhyay and Star Plus for giving her the opportunity to play a character like ‘Tanuja Bose’.

Kajal also thanked the direction team, casting directors, spot boys, hair-makeup artists, costume team and all her co-stars. She wrote, “And of course the. Costars which is more like family now. Thank you for sharing food, fun, fights, laughter, cries, and most importantly always holding onto each other and never giving up. It’s been a pleasure to have worked with you #jhanak team”

Kajal says that there is a 20-year generation leap coming in the show, but she does not want to be a part of that track. She said in an interview, “My character does not have a grey shade, and I want to do something new now. So I very lovingly said let’s do something good now. And anyway, the whole cast is changing as much as we get news.”

Let us tell you that Kajal Pisal entered ‘Jhanak’ a short time ago, but won the hearts of the audience with her strong acting. Earlier, she had appeared in many hit shows like ‘CID’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Adalat’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, ‘Uddan’, ‘Naagin 5’, and ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’.

Not just Kajal, but the show’s lead actors Krishal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab are leaving the show as they are not ready to play older characters on the small screen.

Kajal wrote at the end of her post, “This is not a goodbye, but a See you later.”

Now fans are eagerly waiting to see in which new project Kajal Pisal will be seen next.