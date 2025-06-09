Tu Dhadkan Mei Dil special chat show gets a Anupamaa twist

A burst of love, innocence, and fun is what Star Plus has brought to us to cherish. Star Plus is breaking new ground by launching an innovative talks show as a prelude to the launch of its main serial “Tu Dhadkan Mei Dil”. Hosted by your very beloved Anupamaa, a character that has inspired millions, empowered millions, is now all set to get into a fun banter with pure, innocent souls in the talk show.

Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil talk show is set to premiere on June 9th at 6:30 pm on Star Plus, offering audiences a heartfelt glimpse into the world of the upcoming serial. Viewers can enjoy early access to the latest episodes on the JioHotstar app, even before they premiere on television. Spanning four special episodes, the show will air on alternate days, culminating in the much-anticipated release of the main series.

Through candid conversations, behind-the-scenes moments, and emotional stories from the cast and crew, this talk show promises to stir emotions and deepen the audience’s connection with the narrative even before it begins. We shall get to meet a key character from the serial in each episode of the talk show.

What goes impressive here is Star Plus’ marketing initiation. It’s fair to call it an innovation of its own. Not going with releasing the typical teaser or a trailer, the channel has now chosen to shoot a talk show introducing the heartbeats of the upcoming serial. And with this, you do not just build anticipation in your heart as a viewer but actually get to connect to the characters and the narrative. And that is how you grind on the emotions, the complexities and journeys of each character, and look up with a better clarity.

While the first episode evokes love, fun and emotion, with kids chattering, the show aims to explore who or what truly holds the ‘Dhadkan’ (the heartbeat) of the story.

Is it a quiet lover, a rebellious soul, a family secret, or a twist of fate? With each character revelation, speculation grows: Who really is “Dil”? To know, you know what to do!

It is to say, with this one, Star Plus doesn’t just promote a show, perhaps makes you feel it!