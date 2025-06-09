Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Sneha Bhawsar To Enter Star Plus Show Jhanak Post-leap

The Star Plus show Jhanak is gearing up for its first-ever generation leap, having run successfully for the past year and seven months, featuring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in the lead roles. Following the leap, new actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora will take on the lead roles. According to the latest reports, actress Sneha Bhawsar is also expected to join the show after the leap. The show is produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures.

Earlier, we broke the news that lead actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora have joined the show. Additionally, we also broke the news that other actors, such as Alesha Sawant and Sumeet Sachdev, will be joining the show and will appear in the post-leap episodes. Now actress Sneha Bhawsar will also appear in the post-leap storyline. However, the details about her character have not been disclosed yet.

Actors like Jyoti Mukerji, Purva Parag, Ujjwal Rana, Nishikant Dixit, and Sanjeev Seth will also join the show in the post-leap storylines.

Sneha Bhawsar is a well-known actress in the town. She rose to fame with her appearance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Besides that, she has also appeared in TV shows such as Crime Patrol, Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi, Ishqbaaz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and others. She has a fandom of 188 thousand followers on her Instagram account, and her active presence on-screen keeps the viewers connected to her.

So, are you guys excited for Sneha’s entry into the Star Plus show Jhanak?