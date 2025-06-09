Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Cries For Prarthana – Will Smita Resolve Things With Shivansh?

Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been ruling hearts for the past eleven years, with its share of major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh (Namik Paul) arrives at the Zaveri house to throw everyone out of the house. He also wants everyone to leave, but Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) handles the situation.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak loses control of him and breaks down in tears. While lying down on the floor, Raunak sobs, expressing his hope that Prarthana will return to his life, creating an intense moment. On the other hand, Shivansh and Prarthana get close to each other. As Prarthana comes out after taking a bath, she falls in Shivansh’s arms, bringing them close to each other.

Witnessing Raunak’s pain and the chaos going on, Kanti asks Smita to talk to Shivansh once as he shared in front of everyone that he has no issues with anyone else but Smita as he caused him harm. As Smita arrives at Shivansh’s house, Prarthana gives her a reality check, explaining that whatever is happening is because of Smita, as Shivansh doesn’t have any issues with her or Raunak.

How will Smita handle the situation?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.