Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harsha Khandeparkar returns with Star Plus’ Jhanak

Actress Harsha Khandeparkar, who is even today known for her portrayal of Keerti Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will return to TV after a hiatus with Star Plus’ Jhanak. Harsha as we know, has featured in shows Uttaran, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, RadhaKrishn etc. However, she was widely loved by the audience for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Now, she will be a part of the cast joining Jhanak in its new phase. As we know, the show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures will see a generation leap tonight (9 June), amid huge expectations. Arijit Taneja, as we know, will play the lead with Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora joining him as the female leads. Present leads Krushal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab exit the show.

The roles of Aniruddh, Jhanak and Arshi will be played now by Sumeet Sachdev, Parvati Sehgal and Ashlesha Savant respectively.

We now hear of Harsha playing an important character, and will play the cousin sister of the male lead, played by Arijit.

We buzzed Harsha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

