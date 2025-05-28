Exclusive: Ujjwal Rana joins the cast of Star Plus’ Jhanak

Actor Ujjwal Rana who has earlier played lead roles on TV in shows like Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Meher etc, will stage a comeback to television with Jhanak. Ujjwal who has also featured in shows Narayan Narayan, Kuch Toh Hai: Nagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, will join the cast of Star Plus’ Jhanak in its post-leap phase of the story plot. As we know, the popular show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, will take a generation leap of 20 years, post which the show will see new leads. Actors Arijit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Aror have been finalised to play the new leads. The track will soon mark the exit of the present leads Krushal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Sanjeev Seth joining the cast of Jhanak after the leap.

Now we hear of Ujjwal Rana too playing a vital role in Jhanak.

