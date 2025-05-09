Exclusive: Arijit Taneja and Shagun Singh approached to play the leads in Star Plus’ Jhanak

Popular actor Arijit Taneja who recently wrapped the shoot of his show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye on Zee TV, is presently in talks to play the new lead in Star Plus’ Jhanak. Produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, Jhanak has had a good run with Krushal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab playing the leads.

The show will soon see a generation leap, post which the show will have new leads. The media has been abuzz with reports of popular faces Sehban Azim, Zain Imam and Rohit Chandel being approached for the main lead’s role. There were earlier reports of the three actors being in contention to play the lead in Jhanak.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have got to know exclusively that Arijit Taneja has joined the race and is being touted to be the favourite to bag the lead role.

As per a reliable source, “Advanced talks are happening at the moment with Arijit Taneja. Though nothing is confirmed at the moment, Arijit is certainly in talks.”

Arijit Taneja entertained his large fanbase in the role of Virat Singh Ahuja and was paired opposite Sriti Jha in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

We also hear that Shagun Singh, who was recently seen in the Dangal show of Rashmi Sharma Production, Sajanji Ghar Aye Family Kyu Sharmaye is also in advanced talks to play the new female lead.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Who is your favourite for the role in Jhanak? Drop your comments and do keep reading our space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.