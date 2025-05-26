Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Sanjeev Seth joins the cast of Star Plus’ Jhanak

Seasoned actor Sanjeev Seth, who is even today known for his power-packed portrayal in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke in the role of Vishambharnath Maheshwari, will take charge as the patriarch of the new family that will be introduced in Star Plus’ popular show Jhanak in its post-leap story plot. Produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, Jhanak is headed for a generation leap post which Krushal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab will exit the show.

Jhanak, the drama concept starring Krushal Ahuja, Hiba Nawab and Chandni Sharma in lead roles has had a good run for more than one and a half years and is presently looking at its first generation leap. The show saw the love story of Aniruddh and Jhanak not reaching its fructifying phase.

We know by now that Arijit Taneja, fresh from playing the role of Virat Singh Ahuja in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye will be joining the show as the new male lead. Udaariyaan fame Twinkle Arora and Dhruv Tara fame Riya Sharma will play the female leads in the show post its leap.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that seasoned actor Sanjeev Seth will join the cast of Jhanak in its new phase.

As per a reliable source, “Sanjeev Seth will be the patriarch in the male lead’s family. He will have a strong and prominent presence in the story plot.”

We buzzed Sanjeev, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

