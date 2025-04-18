Shraddha Arya Is All Set To Return As Preeta In Kumkum Bhagya Post-Pregnancy Break

Popular TV star Shraddha Arya is known for her iconic character Preeta in one of the longest-running shows, Kundali Bhagya on Zee. She is all set to return with her character. After almost six months of her post-pregnancy break, the actress will be back in her role as Preeta, but this time in the show Kumkum Bhagya, as Kundali Bhagya went off-air as she exited from the show.

Shraddha, with husband Rahul Nagal, was blessed with twin babies—a baby boy named Shaurya and a baby girl named Siya—on 29 November 2024. She has been enjoying her journey as a mother and often shares cute glimpses of her babies and her life as a mother of two. As her comeback rumors spread, Shraddha herself confirmed these claims.

The Times Now source disclosed that Shraddha will reprise her, saying, “Shraddha’s character was immensely loved by the audience, and she’s all set to make a comeback in Kumkum Bhagya as Preeta. The team has already discussed it with her, and she has given her nod.”

Shraddha confirmed the news, saying, “A big yes! I missed being part of the Bhagya Universe. All I can say right now is soon, soon enough for fans to not miss any episode of Kumkum Bhagya hereon,” as reported by Times Now.

There is no clue how Shraddha will fit into the current track, but considering the sequence, we can expect Shraddha to have a cameo role in Kumkum Bhagya. However, no information has been revealed about this, and we are eagerly awaiting the actress’s comeback.