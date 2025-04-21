Kundali Joins Kumkum: Zee TV Pins Hopes On Crossover To Revive Falling TRPs

Kumkum Bhagya recently completed eleven years, starting on 15 April 2014. However, a couple of months ago, the show’s off-air news circulated all over the internet. The show is expected to air its last episode in May 2025, though there is no official confirmation about the same. Amidst the off-air rumors, actress Shraddha Arya joining the show made headlines.

Shraddha Arya, who appeared in the spin-off show Kundali Bhagya, confirmed her return and expressed her excitement to join Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are excited and eagerly awaiting the new twists in the show. Now, the latest reports revealed that with Shraddha Arya as Preeta, her on-screen husband Shakti Anand as Karan Luthra will return.

In Kumkum Bhagya, the makers planned a generation leap and introduced Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra as the new leads. However, even after the major changes and unique storylines, the show failed to maintain its charm. Now, the makers have announced major developments, with Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand joining the show.

The crossover of Kundali Bhagya’s lead actors in Kumkum Bhagya seems to be a strategic move that is likely to captivate viewers by intertwining the storyline of the show Kumkum Bhagya. The recent TRP of Kumkum Bhagya was 0.9 TVR. Makers are pinning their hopes on the major developments they are planning, which might increase the declining TRP. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show, started in July 2017 and ran for seven years till December 2024. It was a spin-off show by Kumkum Bhagya. It was produced by the same production house, Balaji Telefilms, by Ekta Kapoor.