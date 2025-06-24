Kundali Bhagya Fame Anjuum Faakih Gears Up For Her Comeback With Goriyan Chali Gaon

Zee TV is coming up with a new reality show, Goriyan Chali Gaon. Produced by the makers of Bigg Boss, Banijay Asia, this show is similar to Bigg Boss. In this show, celebrity contestants will have to leave their luxurious lifestyle and adapt to a rural lifestyle. From milking cows to grinding spices by hand and farming, the contestants will manage to live like people used to live before the advent of technology. Actress Anjuum Faakih is gearing up for her stellar comeback with this show. The actress’s stint in this show will surely be a treat for fans due to her bold, outspoken, and quirky personality.

Anjuum Faakih last appeared in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Before that, she became a household name with her performance as Shrishti Arora in the successful show Kundali Bhagya, which went off-air in December 2024 after seven years. In addition, Anjuum has also appeared in shows such as Dil Hi Toh Hai, Naagin 5, Tere Sheher Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and more.

Talking about Goriyan Chali Gaon, the show will be hosted by everyone’s favorite host, Rannvijay Sinha, who last appeared in MTV Roadies Double Cross. It will be interesting to see him host this new show.

Besides Anjuum Faakih, celebrities like Krishna Shroff, Chinki-Minki, and Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare will also be part of this show.