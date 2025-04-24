Shraddha Arya And Shakti Anand’s First Glimpse From Kumkum Bhagya Is Out – Check Video

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been creating buzz for the last few days due to its major developments in the cast, storyline, and characters. What truly surprised fans was the news of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand reprising their roles as Preeta and Karan. And now, finally, the first glimpse from their comeback shoot is out.

Kumkum Bhagya’s latest promo gives fans an emotional reunion, building excitement. The promo shows Prarthana, played by Pranali Rathod, desperately searching for her mother in the hospital. On the other hand, Karan Luthra, played by Shakti Anand, makes a grand entry as he inaugurates the hospital and enters. Karan bumps into Prarthana, equally determined to find Preeta.

View Instagram Post 1: Shraddha Arya And Shakti Anand's First Glimpse From Kumkum Bhagya Is Out - Check Video

Wearing a black and white suit, Karan looked as charming as earlier. Karan asks Prarthana if she is searching for someone, and she replies that she is looking for her mother and asks about him. Karan also shares that he is looking for Preeta. On the other hand, as Karan walks forward, his hand touches Preeta’s hand, who is unconscious on the stretcher, sparking a wave of familiarity and emotion.

With the new storylines and interesting characters joining the show, it will be interesting to see how Prarthana and Raunak’s love story unfolds. Also, Preeta and Karan will bring new drama and depth to the story, and Prarthana might become the reason for Preeta and Karan’s reunion.

As Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand are back, fans are excited and eagerly awaiting the show’s new episodes.