Akshay Dev Bindra Confirms He’s Not Leaving Kumkum Bhagya As Namik Paul Joins

Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kumkum Bhagya completed eleven years in April 2025, but with the introduction of new leads Akshay Bindra and Pranali Rathod, the show’s off-air news circulated all over the internet due to declining TRP ratings. Though there is no official confirmation about the same, the makers are trying hard to introduce new twists and turns to maintain viewership. With that, the new lead Akshay Bindra’s exit rumors circulated online, but the actor has now confirmed that he is not leaving the show.

Akshay’s exit speculations made headlines following the reports of actor Namik Paul joining the show. However, the lead actor will continue to shine as Raunak Zaveri and is actively involved in the current storylines. Akshay confirmed that he is not leaving, clearly posting on his Instagram story, “I am not going anywhere. I am here to stay!! Don’t worry, guys! (With evil eye, red hearts, and smile emojis).”

However, the makers are introducing Namik Paul to make the storyline interesting. We heard that Namik would play a key role, but according to the media reports, he might become Pranali’s groom, which might create a love triangle between Akshay, Pranali, and Namik.

In addition, makers are also bringing back everyone’s favorite, Shraddha Arya as Preeta and Shakti Anand as Karan Luthra, from Kundali Bhagya into Kumkum Bhagya. However, it will be interesting to see how the makers introduce all the new cast in the show. But for sure, this will increase the viewership as anticipation is building among fans.