Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya’s Blouse Collection Every Bride Must-have

TV Actress Shraddha Arya needs no introduction. Her character as Preeta made her everyone’s favorite. As the news of her comeback is all over the internet, let us take a look into her saree looks with her stunning blouses that create a masterpiece. The new bride must take cues from the diva with the examples below.

1) Puffy Sleeves & V-neck Blouse

Shraddha wore a simple yet very pretty lime green see-through saree with a diamond-embellished border. She made this simple saree look gorgeous with a unique blouse. The puffy sleeves matching blouse with a beautiful leaf-like v-neckline effortlessly balanced vintage charm with a modern twist a new bride would like to embrace.

2) Sleeveless Embellished Blouse

The Kundali Bhagya actress channeled her inner diva in this peach-pink saree featuring sparkling mirror-work. To elevate her simplicity, she opted for a heavily embellished mirror-work sleeveless blouse that adds a statement touch with a bold pattern. Her minimal makeup and huge jhumkas added an extra dose of glamour.

3) Basic Deep-plunge Blouse

Shraddha wore this dazzling yellowish-green saree featuring banarasi prints, creating a statement. However, to allow her saree to stand out, she picked a basic style sleeveless matching blouse that has a deep-plunge, adding a bold touch. However, the ulta pallu draping effortlessly allowed the actress to shine.

4) Full Sleeves Butterfly Blouse

Shraddha wore a simple yet pretty white saree featuring huge pink floral prints, making this a masterpiece. With the designer hot pink blouse she added a wow touch. The full puffy sleeves with a butterfly pattern on the front, she created a contrasting look, standing out in the crowd.