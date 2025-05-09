Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Is Still In ICU After Accident, Here’s What The Doctor Said

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan has become the talk of the town after he met with a major road accident. On 5th May, the singer was traveling with his friend Ajay Mehra and driver Rahul Singh. The dangerous incident took place around 3:40 am. He was rushed to the local hospital and later shifted to Delhi and was kept in ICU. He underwent several surgeries due to major injuries and fractures. Even after suffering for around four days, the singer is still in ICU. Read more about what doctors are saying.

Revealing about Pawandeep’s current health status, his team posted a story on Instagram revealing details about his health. With the story, Pawandeep’s team revealed that the singer underwent three more surgeries on Thursday. In addition, the singer’s fractures are treated well, but he is still in ICU under observation – ” Hi Everyone, Pawan has undergone 3 more surgeries yesterday. Early morning he was taken into the OT and after 8 long hours all his remaining fractures were operated successfully. Though he is still in ICU under observation and will remain there for few more days.”

The doctor revealed about Pawandeep’s condition and recovery: ” As doctor rightly said, now the healing & recovery process has started, let’s just pray for his speedy recovery.”

Lastly, his team thanked everyone for the blessings and good wishes: “Once again, Thank you, everyone, for all the blessings and prayers.”