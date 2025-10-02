Ishqbaaz Fame Additi Gupta and Husband Kabir Chopra Blessed with Twin Baby Girls

Television actress Additi Gupta, who rose to fame with popular shows like Ishqbaaz, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Qubool Hai, has stepped into a new chapter of her life. The actress and her businessman husband Kabir Chopra have been blessed with twin daughters, making it a double celebration for the family.

Confirming the happy news, Additi shared her emotions and said, “Our hearts are filled with joy.” The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony, have always kept their personal life away from the media limelight. However, this special moment has brought immense happiness not just for them but also for their fans and loved ones.

Industry friends and fans have taken to social media to shower the new parents with congratulatory messages and blessings for the little ones. Many of Additi’s former co-stars from the television fraternity also expressed their happiness on hearing the news.

Known for her versatile acting and charming screen presence, Additi Gupta has been one of television’s most loved faces. While she has stayed away from daily soaps for a while, she continues to remain in the hearts of her audience.

With the arrival of their twin daughters, Additi and Kabir are now embracing the beautiful journey of parenthood. The couple is yet to share the first glimpse of their babies, but fans are eagerly waiting for it.