Zee TV‘s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile has been captivating audiences with its tender yet turbulent tale of Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana). While their love story takes center stage, it is the undercurrent of manipulation and emotional politics stirred by Sharda Suryavanshi, better known as Bua Ji, that adds compelling texture to the narrative. Played with stunning nuance by brilliant veteran actor Jayati Bhatia, Bua Ji is not your typical antagonist. She’s loving, loyal, at least on the surface, and deeply complex beneath it all.

Jayati Bhatia, known for her strong theatre background and powerful television roles, brings a new kind of energy to the character of Bua Ji. To prepare for the role, she drew inspiration from her own life and famous plays, such as Shakespeare’s Othello, particularly the cunning and manipulative character of Iago.

But Bua Ji isn’t just based on books or plays. Jayati added her own experiences and observations to shape the role. From suggesting subtle pauses to altering lines for sharper emotional impact, she has collaborated closely with the creative team to ensure Bua Ji doesn’t fall into cliché. Instead, she becomes a character audiences love to hate.

Talking about her character, Jayati Bhatia shared, “When I first read about Sharda Suryavanshi, I was immediately intrigued by her psychological depth. She doesn’t consider herself a negative person. In her mind, she’s preserving the emotional order she has carefully built, and Reet is a disruption to that. I found myself thinking of Iago, who operates under the illusion of loyalty, twisting the truth with such finesse that people are deceived into believing him. That was my launchpad. I’ve met people in real life who will shower you with love and yet plot your downfall. I took that duality and applied it here. The warmth in Bua Ji isn’t fake—it’s just weaponised when needed.”

She added, “I want viewers to feel confused about her: Is she caring or controlling? Is she protecting Raghav or isolating him? I want viewers to get so involved they start yelling at the screen whenever Bua Ji makes a move—then I’ve done my job. As an actor, I don’t want to blend in—I want to make people feel something, even if that something is anger. I hope to become a household name to be hated, and I say that with pride because that’s when I’ll know I’ve truly done justice to the role. I truly hope the audience is enjoying it as much as I am.”

As tensions rise between Raghav and Reet, and Bua Ji’s quiet orchestration continues behind the scenes, viewers can expect even more riveting twists that test relationships and loyalties.

